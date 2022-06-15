SEC grad-transfer offensive tackle lists Florida State in top two

The Seminoles only have a few roster spots left to fill prior to the fall.

Florida State has been focused on improving the depth of its roster since the conclusion of the spring. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles have added grad-transfer offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel, 2022 offensive lineman signee Antavious Woody, and recently reclassified defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase to the fold. There are still a few scholarships to work with and the coaching staff could go down multiple avenues to fill those voids.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

Entering Wednesday, NoleGameday projects that Florida State has allocated 83 of its 85 scholarships for the fall. If the Seminoles land Oregon defensive back transfer Daymon David, who officially visited over the weekend, that would leave one spot remaining.

A potential option on the board that would continue to shore up the offensive line is South Carolina offensive tackle transfer Jazston Turnetine. Earlier this week, Turnetine announced that he was down to two schools; Florida State and Michigan State.

Last week, Turnetine was spotted on Florida State's campus, where he spent time with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. It's possible that he returns for an official visit later in June but an exact date is not yet known. Turnetine is looking for a full scholarship and it appears that whichever program can offer him one will land his services.

The Georgia native appeared in 17 total games with ten starts, all coming at left tackle, for the Gamecocks. Last year, Turnetine started five consecutive games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida, and Missouri.

Prior to his time at South Carolina, Turnetine started for two years at Hutchinson Community College. In 2020, he was named a second-team Junior College All-American. At the time, he was also considered the No. 47 overall JUCO prospect and No. 6 OT according to 247Sports.



The Seminoles have already landed three offensive linemen this offseason; tackle Bless Harris, center Kayden Lyles, and guard D'Mitri Emmanuel. Lyles and Emmanuel are graduate transfers like Turnetine, meaning they'll be able to provide key experience in 2022 while not taking up a scholarship from the 2023 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook