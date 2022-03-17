Seminoles evaluating 2023 DE Zachariah Keith

An offer from Florida State would "mean a lot" to Keith.

The spring is all about evaluation and developing relationships with recruits. Throughout the last few weeks, Florida State has been hosting a ton of prospects on campus to learn more about them in person. In the process, the Seminoles have been extending multiple scholarship offers.

While the coaching staff hasn't offered 2023 defensive end, Zachariah Keith, to this point, they are evaluating him as a future candidate. Keith was on campus last Saturday for his first visit to Florida State.

"I really liked it," Keith said. "This is somewhere I can play at for real. I liked the environment. The coaches bring energy and it was just a good place to be."

Throughout the day, Keith spent a lot of time with Director of Player Relations, Kenyatta Watson. He told Keith more about the history of the program and relayed some of head coach Mike Norvell's accolades.

"He was showing me around, telling me about the history and stuff," Keith said. "How the head coach produces monsters on the defensive line."

The Georgia native had a brief meeting with coach Norvell and also spoke in-depth with defensive ends coach, John Papuchis. Keith says that they discussed relationships a lot and that when they build one, hopefully, he earns an offer in the future.

"He was just talking about himself," Keith said. "He said that he likes my motor and the way that I was able to run despite being so big."

"He was talking about relationships," Keith continued. "When we build a relationship, hopefully, we get to that one day."

The Seminoles like Keith's skillset and want to continue to watch his development. The coaching staff is going to swing by his high school in the spring and Keith will return to campus in the summer for a camp.

Tennessee, Indiana, and Texas State are near the top of Keith's recruitment but an offer from Florida State would change things up.

"It would mean a lot," Keith said. "Just because all of the history, all of the legends that they've produced. It would really mean a lot."

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end is evaluating potential visits. He'll look to start cutting things down at the end of the spring.

