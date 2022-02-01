Seminoles pursuing 2022 ATH Luke Bennett as a PWO

2022 running back/wide receiver Luke Bennett visited Florida State this past weekend. The Pierce County standout was contacted by Florida State recently, resulting in him coming to Tallahassee to meet the coaches and see the university in person.

Luke Bennett was contacted by FSU’s Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor, initiating contact with Luke while trying to get him to come in for a visit.

“Coach Cantor contacted me about coming down for a visit to meet the coaches and see the school,” Bennett said. “I stayed the whole day. On the way back Tennessee called and they’re trying to get me to come (and see them). I am supposed to talk to FSU here again soon. Wake Forest just called too. FSU is looking at me for a PWO offer which is fine. If I do end up going there I know that I will put in the work and eventually get a scholarship.”

Luke’s brother is Stetson Bennett, the Georgia Bulldog quarterback that led the program to its first title in nearly 40 years. Luke says he’s talked to his brother about the grind of being a walk-on, and that he is looking for the best fit for him personally.

“I have a PWO offer from Georgia too which is cool,” Bennett said. “I’ve been a fan all of my life but I am someone that likes to do their own thing. It was so cool to see what Stetson was able to do this year. I’m so proud. He tells me to just keep working because being a walk-on is going to be tough. I know that, and like him, I’ll bet on myself every time. He wants me to go somewhere that makes me happy. Coming off of that visit to FSU, I really enjoyed it. It was a first class visit. I haven’t built the relationships with the coaches at Georgia like I have with FSU.”

Luke was in town for his first visit to FSU. He came away impressed with the entire package that both the university and football program offers.

“This was my first visit to FSU - I’ve never been,” Bennett said. “Coach Cantor initially contacted an old high school coach of mine and from there I talked to him about visiting. He said that they liked my film and how they wanted me to come there to meet them and look around. I really liked it. College Town was really nice. It is growing, which is always good. It’s only two and a half hours from home which I really liked. I like how on the campus everything is close and how it’s not so spread out.”

“I got a chance to talk to Coach Norvell twice and I talked to Coach Dugans after the Tour of Duty,” Bennett continued. “Coach Norvell thanked me for coming and said he is glad I am considering them. He was a walk-on wide receiver and knows what it's like. Coach Dugans was appreciative of how I came on such short notice.”

Bennett is expecting to figure out the final details of what FSU is offering soon.

“I am just praying to the Lord that he leads me on the right path,” Bennett said. “Things really depend on the next couple phone calls I have. The connection I have with the coaches at FSU, and how they made me feel so welcomed, really stood out to me. I spent time with Coach Cantor all day and by the end of it we were playing ping pong. It’s relationships like that, I just really liked what I’ve built with FSU and the staff.”

The 5’11”, 180 pound receiver isn’t sure yet if he will be signing Wednesday for National Signing Day. We will continue to track the developments with recruitment over the next several days.