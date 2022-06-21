Top 2024 ATH Quenton Martin discusses "great experience" during first visit to Florida State

One of the top prospects in the 2024 class was on Florida State's campus for the first time on Monday.

Florida State's coaching staff has been putting out a plethora of new offers to prospects in multiple classes this summer. Last week, the Seminoles extended a scholarship to five-star athlete Quentin Martin, who is considered the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

On Monday afternoon, Martin arrived in Tallahassee with a group of his friends while on vacation. Graduate assistant and assistant linebackers coach, Antonio Rodriguez, helped make the unofficial visit happen.

Head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, and the majority of the coaching staff were out in front of the Moore Athletic Center to greet Martin as the Warchant blared in the background.

"I was on vacation with my friends down in Panama City. I called the coach [Rodriguez] and he asked me to come down," Martin said to reporters following the visit. "I saw how far the drive was and we made our way down."

This was Martin's first chance to step on Florida State's campus. He had never even been to the state of Florida prior to this summer vacation. Martin enjoyed his first experience around the school and coaching staff.

“It was very nice,” Martin said. “I traveled the campus. I went to the facility. I took the photoshoot. Got to meet a lot of coaches. It was a very nice experience. I’ve never experienced something like this. I’ve never been down to Florida. It is definitely something seeing a big school down in the south. It was definitely a great experience.”

The Pennsylvania native spent the majority of the visit with coach Norvell and coach Rodriguez. Norvell relayed some of the standards that the Seminoles uphold during their conversations.

“He honestly kept it real with me. He told me everything that I should be expected to do down here. What they live by,” Martin said. “Just things like that. Just the rundown of FSU.”

Martin's favorite part of the afternoon was touring Florida State's campus. The size and sights around the school stood out to him.

"My favorite thing was probably exploring the campus, it's huge," Martin said. "Out of all the visits I’ve taken so far, I never saw something so beautiful out here. That was probably the most interesting thing.”

Florida State is still evaluating which side of the ball fits Martin the best at the next level. He plays running back and cornerback in high school and prefers the defensive side of the ball.

"I like defense," Martin said. "I'd rather give the hit than take the hit if that makes sense."

Despite residing in the midwest and holding offers from the majority of top programs in the region such as Penn State, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others, distance won't be a big factor in Martin's eventual decision. He wants to find a program that feels like home no matter the location.

"That's never really bothered me," Martin said. "It doesn’t really matter how far I go, I just want it to feel like home."

The Belle Vernon High School product is making plans to return to Florida State for a gameday visit. The Seminoles caught his eye following his first unofficial visit to the school.

“I definitely will be coming back, probably for a gameday visit,” Martin said. “I feel comfortable around them. I feel like we bonded a little bit today. I got to spend the day with them, get to know them better, and I feel like this might be a place that I can call home. It is all on the table.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 8 overall prospect, the No. 3 ATH, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania in the 2024 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



