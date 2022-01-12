Top quarterback commit visiting Florida State this weekend

The new year is just getting started and that means the focus on the recruiting trail is slowly beginning to shift towards the 2023 class. There's nothing more valuable than time and Florida State won't be wasting any of it as the Seminoles are set to host multiple visitors this weekend.

One of the top players that will be in attendance is Florida State quarterback commit Chris Parson. The rising senior has been pledged to the Seminoles since last summer and he took two trips to Tallahassee during the fall.

The Mississippi native had a standout junior season as he helped lead Ravenwood High School to ten wins and a playoff appearance. Despite missing one game due to an injury, Parson completed 68% of his passes for 1829 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions during the regular season. He also ran 60 times for 760 yards and 13 more touchdowns.

Parson has already been recruiting for Florida State and he's a popular face in his class. In recent weeks, he's been furthering his relationship with new offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and new quarterback's coach Tony Tokarz. This weekend will mark the first chance that Parson has been able to meet with them in person since the two coaches were promoted to their new roles.

Despite interest from other schools, the Seminole legacy has made it clear from the jump that he's locked in with Florida State. Parson does not plan to visit any other schools outside of FSU.

"I'm not visiting any other schools, strictly FSU," Parson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in December. "A lot of schools, they kinda realized that [I'm locked in] midway through the season. They would send me invites to games and I would respectfully decline. A few other schools have shown up to Ravenwood since the offseason hit. It's been good conversations, short conversations. They know what the deal is. My head coach has been letting them know that 'his mind is not changing.' They kind of understand. As far as visiting other schools and going to other places, that won't be happening for me."

To this point, Florida State holds four commitments in its 2023 class; Parson, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, tight end Randy Pittman, and defensive end Lamont Green Jr. That number will continue to grow over the coming months.

