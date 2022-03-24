Versatile ATH Montravius Lloyd takes first visit to Florida State

The Seminoles offered Lloyd in January and he took in a practice earlier this month.

St. Petersburg-Lakewood two-way standout Montravius “Trey” Lloyd was offered by Florida State in late January. Earlier this month Lloyd made his first visit to Tallahassee to check out the school and what it has to offer.

Trey was initially slated to visit FSU in early March - he made his way to town on the 11th for his first visit to FSU.

“The coaches have been in contact with me about checking it out,” Lloyd said. “We went over some dates. I was supposed to go on the 7th but I moved it to the 11th. I went up there for the first time to check out how the coaches interacted with the players, and to check out the academics and the campus.”

Coming out of the visit, Lloyd says he was impressed with what he saw.

“The practice was great and it was intense,” Lloyd said. “I liked the energy and the way the players were grinding. The campus was pretty big but it has everything you’d need. Everything is right there. I got a chance to talk to the coaches. We talked a little about defense but they said I could play whatever position I wanted. I’d play whatever position they needed me for.”

Lakewood is one of the best high school programs in the state and Trey is one of the best players on the team. He stars at running back and linebacker. His versatility is what is catching the attention of college coaches, FSU included.

“On offense, I think I’m a complete back with vision that run routes and can catch out of the backfield,” Lloyd said. “On defense, I feel I’m just a natural for it because I’ve been playing it longer. It’s also fun to hit people.”

Trey got a chance to speak to Coach Norvell on the visit.

“We had a good conversation,” Lloyd said. “Coach Norvell is a good coach and I like how interactive he is with the players. He also wants you to have the academics, too. Everything was great. FSU will be in my top 5 for sure.”

Lloyd has 10 offers right now with several other Power 5 programs recruiting him. He plans on visiting FSU again and says he’ll take summer visits for camps and unofficial visits.

