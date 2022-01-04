WATCH: Early Enrollees arrive at Florida State

School is back in session this week at Florida State University and that means early enrollees from #Tribe22 are beginning to make their way to Tallahassee. The Seminoles signed 15 prospects during the Early Signing Period in December. All but four (Qae'Shon Sapp, Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, and Jerrale Powers) of those players will be enrolling during the coming days.

Florida State released a mashup of some of the signees arriving earlier today. In the video, you can spot players such as defensive end Aaron Hester, tight end Brian Courtney, running back Rodney Hill, offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton, defensive back Azareyeh Thomas, defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, defensive tackle Bishop Thomas, linebacker Omar Graham Jr, and quarterback AJ Duffy.

Check it out below.

