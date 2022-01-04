Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Early Enrollees arrive at Florida State

    11 of Florida State's 15 signees from December will enroll this week.
    Author:

    School is back in session this week at Florida State University and that means early enrollees from #Tribe22 are beginning to make their way to Tallahassee. The Seminoles signed 15 prospects during the Early Signing Period in December. All but four (Qae'Shon Sapp, Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, and Jerrale Powers) of those players will be enrolling during the coming days.

    READ MORE: FSU QB signee AJ Duffy impresses at Under Armour Game

    Florida State released a mashup of some of the signees arriving earlier today. In the video, you can spot players such as defensive end Aaron Hester, tight end Brian Courtney, running back Rodney Hill, offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton, defensive back Azareyeh Thomas, defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, defensive tackle Bishop Thomas, linebacker Omar Graham Jr, and quarterback AJ Duffy.

    Check it out below.

    No image description

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Capture
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Early Enrollees arrive at Florida State

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_13734829
    Football

    Veteran defensive end announces return to Florida State

    24 minutes ago
    94F29B3A-6EA6-41CB-AD5E-DD4E97CC32BE
    Recruiting

    Two Florida State signees set to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl

    1 hour ago
    E68181DD-A72B-40EA-B8CA-C52DBD7D09E4
    Football

    WATCH: Quarterback signee AJ Duffy arrives at Florida State

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13391920
    Football

    Report: Former Florida State Heisman winner to become quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17437423
    Pro Noles

    Former Seminole makes first career NBA start with Utah Jazz

    Jan 3, 2022
    Capture
    Basketball

    FSU Wins at NC State: 3 Game-Changing Plays

    Jan 3, 2022
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Handful of Florida State signees arrive in Tallahassee

    Jan 3, 2022