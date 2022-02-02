Skip to main content

WATCH: Florida State offensive line commit signs Letter of Intent

Will Antavious Woody stick with his pledge to the Seminoles?

In a surprising twist, it's possible that Florida State will sign a high school player to a scholarship during National Signing Day. Longtime Seminoles commitment and offensive lineman, Antavious Woody, has decided to sign his letter of intent.

Woody has been committed to Florida State since late June but the in-state Tigers have continued to try and flip him throughout his recruitment. Regardless, he's never backed off or publicly wavered in his pledge to the Seminoles.

READ MORE: Florida State and Florida Gators will not play on Saturday in 2022

With that being said, there have been some concerns that Woody might not have the grades to qualify at an FBS program. Over the past few weeks, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins has visited his high school to try and learn more about the situation. 

If Woody follows through and signs with Florida State, he'll be the sixth offensive lineman in the class, joining Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, Qae'Shon Sapp, Daughtry Richardson, and Kanaya Charlton.

No image description

READ MORE: Florida State's full 2022 football schedule released

The Alabama native has communicated to NoleGameday that he plans to sign at 10:30 a.m. eastern time on his Instagram Live. 

Click the link here to go to Woody's profile where you can view his IG Live to watch his signing.

