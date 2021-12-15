Skip to main content
    WATCH: Florida State's staff address the media on Early Signing Day

    The Seminoles staff discusses the Early Signing Period.
    Author:

    The first of the Early Signing Period has not gone in Florida State's favor, to say the very least. No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter made the jaw-dropping decision to flip to Jackson State, which has obviously caught the attention of the entire country.

    READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    Into the afternoon, the Seminoles lost wide receiver commitment Devaughn Mortimer to Louisville and offensive line commitment Antavious Woody will not make a final decision until February.

    READ MORE: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter makes his college decision

    In between that, FSU has missed out on a ton of targets such as Tyre West. The 'Noles were able to add Azareyeh Thomas and Dante Anderson to their class.

    No image description

    Head coach Mike Norvell and other assistant coaches address the media below.

    NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

    READ MORE: Florida State secures talented defensive back

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

