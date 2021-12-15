WATCH: Florida State's staff address the media on Early Signing Day

The first of the Early Signing Period has not gone in Florida State's favor, to say the very least. No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter made the jaw-dropping decision to flip to Jackson State, which has obviously caught the attention of the entire country.

Into the afternoon, the Seminoles lost wide receiver commitment Devaughn Mortimer to Louisville and offensive line commitment Antavious Woody will not make a final decision until February.

In between that, FSU has missed out on a ton of targets such as Tyre West. The 'Noles were able to add Azareyeh Thomas and Dante Anderson to their class.

Head coach Mike Norvell and other assistant coaches address the media below.

