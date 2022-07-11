Skip to main content

WATCH: Lucas Simmons announces commitment between FSU, Tennessee, USC, and UF

The 'Noles and Alex Atkins are hoping to land a major target in the trenches.

Florida State has already landed one four-star player in the trenches this month in top-100 defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. Will the Seminoles be able to rekindle some of that magic to close another recruitment and pull four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons? We will find out the answer to that question shortly with Simmons set to announce his commitment between Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, and USC this afternoon.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle officially visited all four programs over the past few weeks. The Seminoles, Gators, and Trojans were the only schools to get Simmons and both his parents on campus for visits. Florida State received the courtesy of the last visit due to the relationships that the coaching staff has established with Simmons.

"That's a school that I decided would be the last of my OVs because of the faith that Atkins, Norvell, and the rest of their staff have had in me and the connection that I've built with them," Simmons said to NoleGameday in May. "I felt that they deserved the last impression, they deserved to have the closer as you would say,"

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Simmons is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 13 OT, and the No. 24 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

The native of Sweden will make his decision live at 1 p.m. EST on CBS Sports HQ. Please CLICK HERE to watch Lucas Simmons' announcement.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

583477A4-BB3F-474B-B4BB-16EDE6325B6B
Recruiting

WATCH: Lucas Simmons announces commitment between FSU, Tennessee, USC, and UF

By Dustin Lewis33 seconds ago
USATSI_16925270 (1)
Football

Evaluating Florida State's most difficult away game in 2022

By Charleston Bowles1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 12.37.42 PM
Recruiting

No. 1 DB claims Florida State stopped recruiting him

By Dustin Lewis22 hours ago
923D9E88-158B-42B8-B7F7-76CF3738CAEF
Recruiting

5-star wide receiver target rocking Florida State gear and doing Tomahawk Chop

By Nate GreerJul 9, 2022
USATSI_17241724 (2)
Football

Betting odds list Florida State among top options to wind up in the SEC

By Dustin LewisJul 9, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-08 at 4.02.19 PM
Football

BREAKING: Five-star wide receiver announces decision between Florida State and other schools

By Dustin LewisJul 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-08 at 4.13.07 PM
Football

Florida State Elevates Tasha Fisher To Associate Athletic Director For Governance And Compliance

By Dustin LewisJul 8, 2022
USATSI_16925259
Football

Florida State defensive back switching jersey numbers ahead of fall camp

By Dustin LewisJul 8, 2022