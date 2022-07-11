WATCH: Lucas Simmons announces commitment between FSU, Tennessee, USC, and UF

Florida State has already landed one four-star player in the trenches this month in top-100 defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. Will the Seminoles be able to rekindle some of that magic to close another recruitment and pull four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons? We will find out the answer to that question shortly with Simmons set to announce his commitment between Florida State, Florida, Tennessee, and USC this afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle officially visited all four programs over the past few weeks. The Seminoles, Gators, and Trojans were the only schools to get Simmons and both his parents on campus for visits. Florida State received the courtesy of the last visit due to the relationships that the coaching staff has established with Simmons.

"That's a school that I decided would be the last of my OVs because of the faith that Atkins, Norvell, and the rest of their staff have had in me and the connection that I've built with them," Simmons said to NoleGameday in May. "I felt that they deserved the last impression, they deserved to have the closer as you would say,"

Simmons is regarded as the No. 109 overall prospect, the No. 13 OT, and the No. 24 prospect in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

The native of Sweden will make his decision live at 1 p.m. EST on CBS Sports HQ. Please CLICK HERE to watch Lucas Simmons' announcement.

