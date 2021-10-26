Wisconsin grad-transfer center enters Transfer Portal

The Transfer Portal projects to be a useful avenue for Florida State to add experienced talent once again in 2022. Over the offseason, the Seminoles brought in Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, Jammie Robinson, Dillan Gibbons, and more via the portal. It's the new "hotness" in this day and age of college football, especially with the rules that allows players to be immediately eligible after their first transfer.

There have already been a few quality players that have hit the portal over the last couple of weeks. On Monday, Wisconsin grad-transfer offensive lineman Kayden Lyles announced his intentions to transfer for his final season of eligibility.

Lyles was Wisconsin's starting center in the preseason but he was passed up in his return from a season-ending injury in 2020. He did make a start against Michigan a few weeks ago.

The Madison native began his career with the Badgers as an offensive lineman before making a selfless sacrifice to switch over to defensive end in 2018. He ended up starting seven games at the position while recording seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

He moved back to the offensive line in 2019, playing in all 13 games with four starts at left guard. Lyles continued to hold a starting role in 2020, participating in the first four games of the season before going down with a knee injury. In total, he played in 34 total games with 16 starts during his five years with Wisconsin.

Florida State needs depth on the offensive line. It's expected that starters Maurice Smith, Dillan Gibbons, Robert Scott, and Darius Washington will return in 2022. However, if the Seminoles can add an experienced center, it would allow them to slide Smith down to guard, a position that seems to fit his strengths better.

It looks like the 'Noles are doing some early homework on Lyles. Head coach Mike Norvell, offensive line coach Alex Atkins, and recruiting guru Ryan Bartow are among multiple members of the staff that are currently following him on social media.

