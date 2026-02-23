Florida State Projected to Extend Impressive NFL Draft Streak

The annual NFL Combine is only a couple of days away from kicking off in Indianapolis.

Florida State will only have a single representative at the event, as former standout defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. was among the over 300 players who earned invitations.

Jackson Jr. has already earned impressive reviews with his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl and Reese's Senior Bowl. The massive defender has an opportunity to continue trending in the right direction leading up to Pro Day.

In the process, Jackson Jr. could help Florida State extend an impressive NFL Draft streak.

FSU's Darrell Jackson Jr. Projected As Top-100 Pick

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; FSU defenseve lineman Darrell Jackson Jr.answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, Jackson Jr. was projected as a top-100 pick by PFF's Gordon McGuinness.

In a three-round mock draft, McGuinness has Jackson Jr. going off the board at No. 81, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the prediction comes true, Florida State would produce a top-100 selection for the 12th time in 13 years. During that span, the Seminoles have sent former stars such as quarterback Jameis Winston (No. 1), defensive back Jalen Ramsey (No. 5), safety Derwin James (No. 17), and Jared Verse (No. 19) to the professional level.

Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.

Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.

The Florida native had to sit out the first 13 games of the 2023 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules. He applied for a waiver, which was denied, and his appeal was shut down as well. Jackson Jr. made his first appearance with the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

