Florida State Projected to Extend Impressive NFL Draft Streak
In this story:
The annual NFL Combine is only a couple of days away from kicking off in Indianapolis.
Florida State will only have a single representative at the event, as former standout defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. was among the over 300 players who earned invitations.
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways as FSU Basketball Continues Hot Streak, Upsets Clemson on the Road
Jackson Jr. has already earned impressive reviews with his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl and Reese's Senior Bowl. The massive defender has an opportunity to continue trending in the right direction leading up to Pro Day.
In the process, Jackson Jr. could help Florida State extend an impressive NFL Draft streak.
FSU's Darrell Jackson Jr. Projected As Top-100 Pick
Earlier this month, Jackson Jr. was projected as a top-100 pick by PFF's Gordon McGuinness.
In a three-round mock draft, McGuinness has Jackson Jr. going off the board at No. 81, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If the prediction comes true, Florida State would produce a top-100 selection for the 12th time in 13 years. During that span, the Seminoles have sent former stars such as quarterback Jameis Winston (No. 1), defensive back Jalen Ramsey (No. 5), safety Derwin James (No. 17), and Jared Verse (No. 19) to the professional level.
Over the last two seasons, Jackson Jr. started all 24 games for the Seminoles. He totaled 77 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 pass deflection. Jackson Jr. was named an All-ACC honorable mention in back-to-back years. He also earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award in 2024.
Jackson Jr. transferred to Florida State in 2023 after spending the first two years of his college career at Maryland and Miami. He reunited with his longtime friend and high school teammate, Joshua Farmer, who was drafted in 2025.
The Florida native had to sit out the first 13 games of the 2023 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules. He applied for a waiver, which was denied, and his appeal was shut down as well. Jackson Jr. made his first appearance with the Seminoles in the Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 Takeaways as FSU Basketball Overcomes Double-Digit Deficit to Beat Boston College
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG