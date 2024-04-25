Seminole Legend Jameis Winston Reveals His 'Ultimate' FSU Football Offense
The 2013 Seminoles finished their season as one of the best Florida State football teams in the history of the program. In that year, the 'Noles saw quarterback Jameis Winston win the Heisman Trophy, they finished with a 14-0 record, a Lou Groza award winner in kicker Roberto Aguayo, Rimington winner in center Bryan Stork, a roster loaded with All-Americans, and a 34-31 BCS National Championship victory over Auburn highlighting an electric year. On top of that, 25 players from the championship squad would go on to play in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston recently spoke about which Seminoles would be on his ultimate offense today, and with such a rich and illustrious history that Florida State has, there were some interesting names, old and new, that he chose.
"Well, my running back would be Devonta Freeman," Winston said. "I love Warrick Dunn, and I know we've had some great running backs, but I love my running back."
Devonta Freeman became the first 1000-yard rusher wearing garnet and gold since FSU legend Warrick Dunn accomplished that in1996. He helped carry the 'Noles to the BCS National Championship, rushing for 1016 yards and 14 scores while adding another 278 through the air and a touchdown in 2013.
Another duo of FSU greats that made the list were former star wide receivers Peter Warrick and Rashad Greene. Warrick was a part of the 1999 National Championship team that went wire-to-wire in the rankings, ultimately bringing home Florida State's second national title. Greene's performance in Tallahassee garnered FSU's third National Title in 2013 while also helping the 'Noles compete in the first College Football Playoff after an undefeated 2014 season.
"One would be Peter Warrick, the other would be my main guy, Rashad Greene."
To end the list with one of the best tight ends in FSU history and former assistant, Winston chose Nick O'Leary, who had a record-setting career during his time in Tallahassee.
"My tight end would be Nick O'Leary. That's it."
O'Leary became the first Seminole to win the John Mackey Award, given to the nation's best tight end. He wrapped up his career, setting records in career receptions (114), yards (1,591), and touchdowns (18). His 17 touchdown receptions placed him second-highest in ACC history.
