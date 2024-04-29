WATCH: Jarrian Jones has Emotional Reaction to Being Drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a remarkable 2024 NFL Draft, which saw many of its stars from the 2023 ACC Championship squad fulfill their dreams of taking the next step into the professional ranks. After the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, the 'Noles had 10 players selected, which was the highest number of players for just the fourth time in school history and the only school this year with multiple defensive linemen, defensive backs, and wide receivers to hear their name called on Draft Night.
Among those players was defensive back Jarrian Jones who played a significant role in Florida State's perfect 13-0 regular season.
"Let's do it, coach. I swear to God, let's do it!" Jones told Jacksonville Jaguars Director of Player Assessment Ryan Stamper on the phone ahead of his selection to the team.
There is no question about the passion and emotion required to play football and the amount of work it takes to be successful in the sport, regardless of athleticism. That same emotion can be seen and heard as Jones tries to hold back tears around his friends and family when head coach Doug Pederson congratulates Jones.
Over his collegiate career spanning four years at Florida State, Jones appeared in 44 games with 28 starts. Including his debut season at Mississippi State before transferring to FSU, Jones amassed 96 tackles, with 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He had 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
Jones was taken in the third round (96th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft and will join former Seminole Ronald Darby just a few hours from Tallahassee in Duval to continue his career.
