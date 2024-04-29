Two Blue-Chip Targets Lock In Summer Official Visits To FSU Football
The beginning of May is right around the corner and that means summer is in the air. This is typically the time of year where Florida State makes a run on the recruiting trail, especially in June-August. That looks to be no different this cycle as the Seminoles currently only hold four commitments in their 2025 class.
In fact, FSU hasn't landed a pledge in #Tribe25 since Javion Hilson flipped from Alabama to the Seminoles in January. The coaching staff is hoping to change that in the near future.
READ MORE: FSU Football Adds Five Picks On Second Day Of NFL Draft, Reaches 300 All-Time
On Sunday, a pair of Florida State's top targets locked in their official visits to Tallahassee. Four-star offensive tackle Ziyare Addison and four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas both announced on social media that they'll be back on campus for a closer look at the Seminoles from June 21-23.
The Seminoles were the first program to offer Addison a scholarship nearly two years ago. At the time, he was an unranked and undersized prospect. Flash to the present and Addison is one of the most highly-regarded offensive line prospects in his class. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 132 overall prospect, the No. 14 OT, and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. He was at FSU for Legacy Recruiting Weekend in March.
"They're always going to have a special place in my heart because they're really the first ones to open up my recruiting process," Addison said to NoleGameday previously.
Florida State has also set its sights on Thomas, a long and rangy defensive back who can play either cornerback or safety at the college level. He's got a special mentality off the field and has built a strong connection with the coaching staff. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 178 overall prospect, the No. 18 S, and the No. 20 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports. He's already made two visits to the program this year.
“Me and the coaches, we focus more on less football stuff, just really building a connection on the visit. We had a lot of talks today, just about life, so it was good. I’m coming here to play football, but I’m gonna be living here, just wherever I go it’s whatever coach I’m the most comfortable with. Just off the field, that’s what’s the most important to me," Thomas said to NoleGameday previously.
A number of other recruits such as four-star quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr, three-star linebacker commit Ethan Pritchard, four-star running back Byron Louis, and three-star offensive lineman Dontrell Glover are scheduled to officially visit Florida State on the same weekend. The Seminoles are setting themselves up to close out June with a bang.
READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford Possibly Hints At Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok