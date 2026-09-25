The Georgia Bulldogs host the Oklahoma Sooners for its first-ever regular season matchup, as Oklahoma is in its third season of Southeastern Conference (SEC) play.

During the preseason, this looked like a potential top-10 matchup and probable night game in Athens. This was the best candidate for College GameDay to visit UGA’s campus during the regular season. None of that ended up being the case.

Oklahoma has not looked like the challengers we thought it might be for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. Still, the Sooners boast one of the best defensive units in the entire country. These predictions are bold, but perhaps they aren’t as bold as they would have been if Oklahoma looked better in the first three games.

Georgia Runs for 200+ Yards (Again)

Georgia is averaging 253 yards per game on the ground. That is an outstanding number no matter what the competition has been like. I think that the Dawgs can hit the 200-yard mark against a really good Sooner defense.

Oklahoma is letting up 110 yards per game on the ground so far. That is about middle of the pack in the SEC. They haven’t faced a run game like the Dawgs have, and this game is on the road.

David Stone, Oklahoma’s star defensive lineman, is questionable to play after injuring his knee in Monday’s practice. His absence will not help the cause of stopping Georgia’s rush attack.

Nate Frazier, Georgia’s star running back, is questionable to play as well, so that could affect the Dawgs on the ground. Between Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., and quarterback Gunner Stockton, the Dawgs have capable runners if Frazier were to be held out of the contest.

This is an opportunity to see how good of a running team Georgia really is.

Dawgs Sack Mateer at Least Three Times

Georgia has eight sacks on the year, which is an improved pace so far considering Georgia was only able to amass 20 sacks across 14 games in 2025. Can they get to Mateer three times? Michigan did when they hosted the Sooners, and I think the Dawgs have the capability of doing it at home as well.

Some news came out on Wednesday that helps this case as well. Oklahoma's star left tackle Michael Fasusi will not play. That should make the lives of Quintavious Jonhson, Gabe Harris Jr. and the other Georgia edge rushers a little bit easier.

When you factor in the home environment and the injuries, this is an attainable goal for a Georgia defense that is desperately trying to get better at creating pressure. The biggest thing in the way? Mateer’s athleticism.

Gunner Stockton Continues to be Turnover-Free

Stockton hasn’t turned the ball over yet to start the season. I don’t think that will change on Saturday. Right now, the senior has more touchdown passes than incomplete ones. That has been for a few reasons:

Georgia is running the ball really well, making life easier for him.

Stockton has been careful with the football. He isn’t forcing throws.

Georgia’s wide receivers are getting great separation.

Georgia’s offensive line has mostly been great at protecting. He has only been pressured a few times.