Four Big Predictions For Georgia Football's Game Against Arkansas

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are hitting the road for the first time this season as they head to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here are four big predictions for what we think will happen on Saturday...

Gunner Stockton Scores Four Touchdowns

Stockton went off last week and there's a real chance he can do it again. Yes, four touchdowns is a tall task. However, Gunner Stockton is playing at an extremely high level and is taking on a Razorback defense that played terrible football against Utah on Saturday night. Quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns during their 43-10 beatdown of the Hogs last weekend. With Stockton's ability to run and the success he's had in the red area there, don't be surprised if Stockton can account for four touchdowns between his arm and his legs this weekend.

Georgia's defense gives Up 10 or less

For the third consecutive weekend the Georgia Bulldogs will be able to feast on an offense that will really struggle against their elite defense. The starters have been outstanding to start the season, and if they play more snaps on Saturday, which is expected, it's hard to see the Hogs doing much offensively. They averaged just 2,2 yards per rush in their brutal loss to Utah and had no chemistry in the passing game. Their offensive line didn't play well, and the task will only be tougher when the Bulldogs come to town. They may get a big score early, or maybe they find a way to score late, but in the end, it's hard to imagine Arkansas scoring more than 10 points on Saturday.

Seven different players with catch a pass

The way Georgia's offense is playing, you can expect quarterback Gunner Stockton to keep distributing the football. The Bulldogs want to be versatile and make sure everyone is getting involved. Through the first two weeks we've seen just about the entire receiver room get an opportunity to make a play. While the starters will likely see more snaps now that they're in SEC play, expect Stockton to continue targeting different weapons throughout the game. A lot of tight ends and receivers should see targets throughout the day against an Arkansas defense that has really struggled to stop the Utah apssing game last weekend.

Georgia Covers The Big 24.5-point line

Playing on the road is never easy, and that's a giant line, but when breaking down both teams, this is something Georgia should be able to handle. The Razorbacks could not have looked much worse on the road and now have to host a Georgia team that will be well prepared for their first road test. The Bulldogs are the No. 2 team in the country for a reason. If they have success early, this one could get out of hand in the second half. The Bulldogs are playing well in all three phases right now, and the Razorbacks absolutely did now. While the spread is massive, don't be surprised if the Dawgs get the job done.