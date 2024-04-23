Anthony Edwards Releasing UGA Themed Shoe
The University of Georgia has been on quite the run regarding their athletes developing into stars at the professional level. The football program had 25 players drafted over the last two years, baseball star Charlie Condon is on the verge of being a top-three pick this year and for basketball it was Anthony Edwards who was drafted first overall in 2020. Edwards only spent one season at Georgia, as do most college basketball stars, but the former Bulldog is paying his respects to his former team.
Edwards signed an endorsement deal with Adidas in 2020 after he was drafted and has since created his own shoe line called "AE1". One of the newest versions of the sneaker is a red and black color way that resembles the same colors that the Georgia Bulldogs represent. In fact, it is known as the "Georgia Bulldogs" color way.
During his one season with the Bulldogs, Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from the field. The program didn't have much success during his one season, but Edwards certainly made people tune into Georgia basketball games.
Now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he has quickly become a star in the league. His team is currently in the midst of a playoff run and is in the middle of a series agaisnt the Phoenix Suns. This season, Edwards has averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the field.
Georgia basketball is currently working towards the continuation of the evolvement of the program under head coach Mike White, and having a player like Edwards endorse the program can only help the cause.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Spring Practice Comes to an End - What We've Learned
- Malaki Starks Shares how Kirby Smart has Helped his Development
- WATCH: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers Lands Impressive Back Flip
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily