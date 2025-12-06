College Gameday Predictions - Analysts Make Final Predictions For SEC Championship

The hosts of ESPN's College Gameday have made their final predictions for the Georgia Bulldogs' SEC Championship matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Conference championship weekend is underway across the college football world, as teams all over the country battle for the rights to the crown of their respective conference. With so many high-profile matchups set to take place, the slate is almsot certain to deliver some exciting moments.

One of the biggest matchups of the weekend is set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship. This will be the fifth all-time meeting between these two programs in a conference championship setting.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have been no strangers to big moments. Unfortunately for Georgia, Alabama has been on the winning end of the majority of their matchups. Of the last ten meetings between these two programs, the Crimson Tide is 9-1.

Georgia Bulldogs With Opportunity at Vengeance

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Edric Hill (94) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of Georgia's losses came in the regular season of this year, as the two programs met in Athens, Georgia for the first time since 2015. The Tide handed the Dawgs a shocking loss, as they walked away with a 24-21 victory "Between the Hedges."

The loss snapped Georgia's more than 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium, and remains the only loss of the Bulldogs season up to this point. The Dawgs will have a chance to avenge their loss this afternoon, however.

Kirby Smart has faced an opponent twice in the same season on three seperate occasions during his time as the Bulldogs' head coach. In all three meetings, the Dawgs have emerged victorious in the second matchup.

With a win this afternoon, the Bulldogs will be practically gauranteed to earn a first-round bye in this year's College Football Playoff and will secure back-to-back conference championship victories for the first time in program history.

With kickoff for this game just hours away, the hosts of ESPN's College Gameday have made their final predictions and analysis for the game. Below is who each host selected, and their explanation as to why.

ESPN College Gameday Predictions (SEC Championship)

Nick Saban: Alabama

"If Alabama thinks they're going to go out there and execute and do what they have to do. I think Bama wins the SEC Championship.

Pat Mcafee: Georgia

"Congratulations Georgia Bulldogs, you win yourselves an SEC Championship in Atlanta today."

Ernie Johnson: Georgia

"Don't get mad at me Bulldog fans, but here is what I see. I see Alabama with a late touchdown... Cutting the lead to 17. Go Dawgs!'

Desmond Howard: Georgia

"The more I look at Georgia and the more I look at Kirby Smart, I think they're gonna be the one's to pull off this win tonight. I'm going with the team in red and black."