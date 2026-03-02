Daniel Jackson And Tre Phelps Are Off To A Hot Start

We are twelve games into the season, and the Dawgs are 10-2. A lot of their success comes from Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps. Although almost every player on the Georgia roster has provided for the Dawgs, Jackson and Phelps seem to be the most consistent.

Daniel Jackson is leading the team in home runs (9) while Phelps is leading the team in hits (20). The one-two combo in the lineup of Phelps, then Jackson, is definitely one of the most intimidating back-to-back spots on any roster. Both can hurt you with the long ball, or can put the ball in play anywhere. During game one of the Oakland series (Feb. 27), Jackson smoked two homers in the same inning.

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) takes the field during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only are they good at the plate, but they are consistent on the diamond. In the same game where Jackson hit two homers in the same inning, he caught two runners stealing in the same inning. Even though Phelps hasn't seen a lot of opportunities on the field, any ball that comes his way is most likely snagged, and the runner is put out at first. Phelps can be seen having fun in the infield, singing songs, or talking to his teammate, Kolby Branch.

Phelps has stepped into the box 43 times this season and has recorded 20 hits. He is posting a .465 batting average, and every time he steps up to the plate, it's like flipping a coin to see if he will record a knock or not. He also has a great eye at the plate; he's been walked four times. Also, pitchers are terrified to pitch to him, so they sometimes pitch at him. He's been hit by the pitch, a team-leading eight times. So far in the season, Phelps has a .921 slugging percentage.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) hits the ball during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whenever Jackson steps into the box, you know the ball is going to be hit hard somewhere. Nobody can even count the number of times he has hit a ball with an exit velocity over 100 mph. Recently, Jackson has been considered unlucky at the plate. He's going to hit the ball hard, but unfortunately, at a defender. Daniel Jackson, also called The Rhino, has incredible speed for a catcher. On Feb. 28, when they were playing Oakland, Jackson recorded an inside-the-park home run.

These two will definitely be a force to be reckon with as the season goes on. SEC play is rolling in soon, as the Dawgs will face Tennessee first on March 13th.