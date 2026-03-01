Live Updates - Georgia Baseball Vs Oakland, Game Four

Follow along as the University of Georgia looks to sweep Oakland in game four.

Follow along as the University of Georgia looks to sweep Oakland in game four. The Dawgs have been pounding the baseball recently at the plate. They have also shown great defense and pitching against the Golden Grizzlies. Needless to say, the Dawgs have looked amazing recently.

Yesterday, during the double-header the Dawgs outscored the Golden Grizzles by a score of 28-0. The pitching staff absolutely shut down the Golden Grizzlies on offense with mixes of heaters and off-speed pitches. The Dawgs were allowed to go to their bench a lot during the double header. allowing players like Ty Peeples, Cole Koniarsky, and Scott Newman to get some game time reps.

The Dawgs will look to force the run rule for the fourth time this series. This is also their last game before hitting the road for the first time this season. The Dawgs will travel to Kennesaw on March 3rd and will face Kennesaw State at 6 p.m.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) celebrates after hitting his second home run during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pre Game Story Lines:

Starting lineup for the Golden Grizzlies; starting on the mound RHP Ben Green. Cf Aidan Schuck, rf Sam Patton, ss Kyle Revere, 1b Lucas Day, 2b Carter Hain, dh Jack Lux, lf Tony Konopiots, c Ben Clark, and 3b Sam Griiffith.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs; starting on the mound RHP Dylan Vigue. 2b Ryan Black, 3b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, rf Brennan Hudson, lf Henry Allen, 1b Michael O'Shaughnessy, dh Jack Arcamone, ss Kolby Branch, and cf Cole Johnson.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. You can watch this game on SEC Network+ or listen to the game on The Bulldogs Radio.

I would expect the same thing as we've seen in the past three games. A lot of hard-hit balls, and great. pitching from the Dawgs. Yesterday, Kolby Branch made a golden glove play on the diamond. An Oakland player hit a hard ground ball to Branch's right, and he ran and dove for it, snagged it, then stood up and proceeded to throw the runner out in time. That play could be a play that could be remembered and thought about for a long time.

Bryce Calloway recorded his first homer as a Dawg yesterday. Every time Daniel Jackson climbs into the box, it seems like he is going to hit the ball hard somewhere. He has become an elite hitter this year, with rare plate discipline. Tre Phelps has also extended his hitting streak to 25 games, which dates back to last season. Phelps is batting .500 and has continued to be a problem for opposing pitchers.