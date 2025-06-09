Georgia Baseball Adds East Carolina Pitcher Brad Pruett from the Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have added former East Carolina pitcher Brad Pruett from the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been getting busy in the transfer portal since their season ended in the Regional round. They have now added another commit as former East Carolina pitcher Brad Pruett has committed to the Bulldogs.
Pruett started his career at Oklahoma in 2024. He appeared in 10 games, posted a 7.71 ERA, struck out nine batters and walked four. This past season for East Carolina, Pruett appeared in 28 games. He posted a 5.32 ERA, struck out 70 batters, walked 34 and allowed 54 hits in 66 innings of work.
The former East Carolina pitcher has struggled during his college career, but perhaps with Wes Johnson's background, he can get Pruett back to the dominance he showcased as a high school pitcher. Pitching was also something Georgia struggled with a times throughout the season as well.
Georgia now has eight players committed from the portal and the top-ranked transfer portal class, according to 64 Analytics. The previous seven players who committed before Pruett were all ranked as top 250 players in the transfer portal.
Coach Johnson has certainly elevated the program since his arrival two seasons ago. The Bulldogs made the Super Regionals in Johnson's first season and made the regional round this year. Johnson has utilized the transfer portal to help turn the program around, and this year is proving to be more of the same.
