Georgia Baseball Adds Elite Hitter Cole Koniarsky from the Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another key piece to their roster, landing outfielder Cole Koniarsky from UNLV via the transfer portal. The veteran outfielder brings both experience and production to Athens as Georgia continues to reload its lineup for a run under head coach Wes Johnson.
Koniarsky is a well-rounded outfielder with a strong arm and excellent instincts in the field, giving the Bulldogs a reliable defensive option at one of the outfield spots or potentially even center field. His ability to track the baseball off the bat and make accurate throws will be a boost to Georgia’s outfield unit.
At the plate, Koniarsky put together a standout season at UNLV, posting a .363 batting average with 15 doubles and 7 home runs. He drove in 47 runs and showed great plate discipline, working 28 walks while striking out only 22 times an impressive ratio that speaks to his mature approach in the batter’s box.
Georgia is undergoing a bit of a makeover this offseason, and Koniarsky is exactly the type of bat the program was looking to add. He gives the Dawgs a consistent, high-contact hitter who can also bring some power to the middle of the lineup. His presence is expected to be a valuable asset as Georgia aims to build a more complete and explosive offensive identity heading into next season.
With Koniarsky in the fold, Georgia Baseball continues to show that it’s serious about attacking the transfer portal and assembling a roster capable of competing deep into the postseason.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily