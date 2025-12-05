Georgia Safety Zion Branch Listed as Questionable for the 2025 SEC Championship Game
Georgia Bulldogs safety Zion Branch has been listed on the Dawgs' latest injury report. Here are the details.
As Georgia prepares for its SEC Championship showdown, the Bulldogs received a concerning update on their defensive depth: safety Zion Branch has been officially listed as questionable for the title game. The timing is significant, as Branch has become an increasingly important piece of Georgia’s secondary in recent weeks
Branch’s questionable status is significant because of the versatility and reliability he adds to the secondary. Georgia’s defensive scheme thrives when it has trustworthy safeties who can both support the run and defend against deep threats. Losing Branch even for part of the game could force the Bulldogs to adjust their personnel and rely on less experienced players in critical situations.
With the SEC Championship likely to hinge on a handful of key defensive stops, Georgia would benefit greatly from having Branch available and healthy.
Zion Branch’s emergence this season has been one of the quieter but more impactful developments on Georgia’s defense. His 16 solo tackles, increased snap count, and strong performance against elite receivers have made him a valuable contributor. As the Bulldogs gear up for their biggest game of the year, his questionable status is certainly something to monitor and could play a meaningful role in the outcome of the SEC title clash.
Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report (SEC Championship Game)
Georgia — OUT
- WR #8 Colbie Young
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
- RB #24 Bo Walker
- DB #31 Kyron Jones
- DL #44 Jordan Hall
- OL #74 Drew Bobo
Georgia — QUESTIONABLE
- S #2 Zion Branch
Alabama — OUT
- DB #6 Kameron Howard
- LB #20 Jah-Marien Latham
- DB #21 Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
- DL #22 LT Overton
- RB #28 Kevin Riley
- OL #52 Mal Waldrep Jr.
- DL #92 Jeremiah Beaman
Alabama — QUESTIONABLE
- RB #26 Jam Miller
- OL #71 Kam Dewberry
- TE #80 Josh Cuevas
- TE #87 Danny Lewis Jr.
As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.