Georgia Baseball vs Texas Longhorns - College World Series Elimination Game

Live updates from Omaha as the Georgia Bulldogs look to avoid elimination and keep their College World Series hopes alive.

The Georgia Bulldogs are back in action this evening for what could be the final game of the team's season as they face an elimination game against the Texas Longhorns. The loser of this game will be eliminated from the College World Series.

The Bulldogs are heading into this contest on the heels of a tough loss to the Sooners where the Dawgs were held to just three runs. The team trailed the entire contest and were unable to secure a late push to take the lead in the ninth inning.

With the loss, Georgia will now face the Texas Longhorns in the elimination game. This contest, will be a rematch of a tournament game earlier in the week when the Bulldogs won 7-1 and forced Texas into its first elimination matchup.

During Saturday's first matchup against the Longhorns, the Bulldogs bullpen turned in a masterclass as pitcher Joey Volchko turned in a complete game and finished the evening with 15 total strikeouts, which was a College World Series record for the Dawgs.

With a win, Georgia will continue its quest to its first national championship since 1990. With a loss, however, the Bulldogs season will come to a conclusion.

As action continues throughout the evening, Bulldogs on SI will continue to bring timely and detailed updates on tonight's contest.

Georgia Baseball vs Texas Longhorns Live Updates:

Jun 15, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs left fielder Kenny Ishikawa (14) heads to the dugout after hitting a home run against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as action takes place throughout tonight's contest. First pitch for tonight's game is currently scheduled for 8 p.m.

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Phelps, Jackson, and Lujo are due up for the Dawgs vs LHP, Luke Harrison for the Longhorns. Phelps strikes out swinging for the first out. Daniel Jackson strikes out swinging. Lujo strikes out as well.

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Dylan Vigue starts for the Dawgs. Robbins strikes out swinging before Tinney laces a ball up the middle for the first hit of the contest. Pack walks to put runners on first and second with one out.

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