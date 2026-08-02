Who are the Best Quarterbacks the Georgia Bulldogs Will Face During the 2026 Season?

A breakdown of some of the most talented passers that the Georgia Bulldogs will face during the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a month away from returning to action and beginning their 2026 season. As excitement around the city of Athens grows, the Dawgs are preparing for some major challenges ahead.

One of those many challenges come in the form of quarterbacks the teams will face throughout the regular season. Georgia is slated to face some dynamic passers that could create huge issues for Kirby Smart and his roster. Below are some of the quarterbacks that will present the biggest challenge for the Bulldogs this season.

Editor's Note**: Alabama and Florida have yet to officially name their starting quarterbacks at the time of this article's publishing. Therefor, they will not be included in this list.

4. Byrum Brown - Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) rolls out of the pocket during Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Byrum Brown is entering his first year with the Auburn Tigers program after spending time with the USF Bulls. Brown joins former USF head coach Alex Golesh and is expected to have a ton of continuity within the Tigers' new offensive system. What will make defending Brown particularly difficult, is his ability to run and extend plays, something that can make defending a wide choice offense that much harder. Brown and the Tigers will face the Bulldogs on Saturday, October 17th. Georgia has not lost to Auburn in Sanford Stadium in over 20 years.

3. LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though his production remained wildly inconsistent during the 2025 season, South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is easily one of the most talented players at the position in the conference. The quarterback has shown on numerous occasions why he is a player to be feared by opposing defenses and with Georgia having to travel to face the talented quarterback late in the season, Sellers may have an opportunity to shock the world.

2. John Mateer - Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) runs the ball during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another player whose inconsistencies have hindered their overall performance, John Mateer remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and has play making abilities that can give defensive coordinators fits. While the Sooners quarterback will have to perform in front of around 95,000 screaming Dawg fans, defending John Mateer will almost certainly be one of Georgia's biggest challenges this season.

1. Trinidad Chambliss - Ole Miss

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball under pressure form Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting up 35+ points on two separate occasions against the Bulldogs last year, Trinidad Chambliss has gained the attention of both Georgia fans, and the national media. With Georgia now having to travel to Oxford to face the elite quarterback this season, you would be hard-pressed to find a quarterback as threatening as Chambliss on the Dawgs' schedule this season.