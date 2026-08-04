College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Coaches Poll Released - Where is Georgia?

The preseason coaches poll for college football has been released.

College football is right around the corner. Week zero is less the month away and week one is just a little over a month out. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to make another push for the national title this season after coming up short in the playoff last two seasons.

The good news for Georgia is they return a good amount of its starters from a season ago. Including starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, who helped lead the team to an 11-1 regular season and a conference title in his first season as the full-time starter.

On top of that, Georgia also returns some notable names on both sides of the ball. Names like Chris Cole, KJ Bolden, Raylen Wilson, Ellis Robinson, Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Earnest Greene to name a few.

Similiar to last season though, Gerogia also is one of the youngest teams in the entire country. They will be relying on some of those young players to step up this season and be big time contributors. Players like Elijah Griffin, Jaun Gaston, Donnie Glover, Elyiss Williams, Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley.

Despite Georgia's youth, they are still expected to be one of the top teams in the country this season, and that was shown in the preseason coaches poll as the Bulldogs came in at no. 3 overall in the rankings. Here is how the top 25 was ranked ahead of the season.

Preseason College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State Oregon Georgia Texas Notre Dame Indiana Miami Texas A&M Oklahoma Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech LSU USC BYU Michigan Penn State Tennessee Washington SMU Utah Iowa Clemson Houston Missouri

Georgia will start its season against Tennessee State at home in week one. They will then play Western Kentucky in week two and then will travel out to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas for their first conference game of the season.

Kirby Smart and his team have continued to have a lot of success in conference play over the years. They have lost just three conference games over the last three seasons, which has played a massive role in them winning the last two conference titles.

Georgia was picked to win the conference again this year by media members at SEC Media Days, so they will hope to keep up their end of the bargain during the 2026 college football season.