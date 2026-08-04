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College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Coaches Poll Released - Where is Georgia?

The preseason coaches poll for college football has been released.
Jonathan Williams|
Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Bulldogs

The preseason coaches poll for college football has been released.

College football is right around the corner. Week zero is less the month away and week one is just a little over a month out. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to make another push for the national title this season after coming up short in the playoff last two seasons.

The good news for Georgia is they return a good amount of its starters from a season ago. Including starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, who helped lead the team to an 11-1 regular season and a conference title in his first season as the full-time starter.

On top of that, Georgia also returns some notable names on both sides of the ball. Names like Chris Cole, KJ Bolden, Raylen Wilson, Ellis Robinson, Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Earnest Greene to name a few.

Similiar to last season though, Gerogia also is one of the youngest teams in the entire country. They will be relying on some of those young players to step up this season and be big time contributors. Players like Elijah Griffin, Jaun Gaston, Donnie Glover, Elyiss Williams, Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley.

Despite Georgia's youth, they are still expected to be one of the top teams in the country this season, and that was shown in the preseason coaches poll as the Bulldogs came in at no. 3 overall in the rankings. Here is how the top 25 was ranked ahead of the season.

Preseason College Football Coaches Poll Top 25

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott
Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  1. Ohio State
  2. Oregon
  3. Georgia
  4. Texas
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Indiana
  7. Miami
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Alabama
  12. Texas Tech
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. BYU
  16. Michigan
  17. Penn State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Washington
  20. SMU
  21. Utah
  22. Iowa
  23. Clemson
  24. Houston
  25. Missouri

Georgia will start its season against Tennessee State at home in week one. They will then play Western Kentucky in week two and then will travel out to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas for their first conference game of the season.

Kirby Smart and his team have continued to have a lot of success in conference play over the years. They have lost just three conference games over the last three seasons, which has played a massive role in them winning the last two conference titles.

Georgia was picked to win the conference again this year by media members at SEC Media Days, so they will hope to keep up their end of the bargain during the 2026 college football season.

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Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

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