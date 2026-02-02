What the Georgia Bulldogs are getting in wide receiver transfer Isiah Canion.

The Georgia Bulldogs used the transfer portal very sparingly this offseason, but one of the offensive prospects they took is expected to be an instant impact this season. The Bulldogs only took one wide receiver in the portal and it was former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Isiah Canion. So what are the Bulldogs getting in their new wide receiver.

For starters, this is an X receiver, something Georgia needed to add to the roster. With Noah Thomas and Colbie Young off to the NFL, the Bulldogs needed to add some depth at the position. CJ Wiley is expected to be a rising star for Georgia, but as the Bulldogs have learned over the last few years, you can always use an extra X receiver body type.

In two seasons, Canion reeled in 39 receptions for 563 yards and four touchdowns. The majority of his production came during last season. So not only did Georgia add depth at the position, but they also added experience. Another thing Georgia needed at wide receiver heading into next season.

Now let's get into the actual player profile of Canion. The Film Guy Network did a breakdown on Canion and here is what the film revealed.

What the Film Says About Georgia Transfer Wide Receiver Isiah Canion

Despite his big frame, Canion has the ability to stack defensive backs and be playmaker in the vertical passing game. This isn't a player that is going to pull away within the first 10 yards, but from 20 to 30 yards, Canion showed his ability to pull away from defenders. In other words, he is a build speed prospect, which is a good quality to have in an X receiver.

Canion also has natural hands in the passing game. When it comes to catch balls over the middle of the field, he showcased his strong hands which allows him to pluck balls out of the air and create yards after the catch.

Another thing Georgia fans will love about Canion is his willingness to block out in space, something that is a requirement to play under Kirby Smart. He not only is willing to do it, but it's something he excels at.

If there is an area that Canion lacks in, it's catching balls off of comeback routes. There were a few instances on tape where he would create good separation on the route, but failed to secure the ball. This could be due to Canion being a little violent in his movements in the middle of running a route. Canion has the propensity to snatch his head when changing directions, which can make it difficult to track passes through the air.

Outside of that, there isn't much to not ike about Canion's skillset. Georgia Tech even utilized Canion in the screen game at times, something Georgia did with Young this past season.

In the simplest of terms, Canion can be expected to be a rotational player alongside Wiley this year. That's not to say Wiley will be starting over him or vice versa, but those two will be splitting reps at that position this year. A solid and necessary pick up for the Bulldogs this offseason.

