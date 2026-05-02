Live Updates - The University of Georgia VS The University of Missouri, Game Two

Follow along for live updates of game two of the series between Georgia and Missouri. First pitch is expected to be at 2 p.m. A classic Saturday SEC showdown is ready to get underway.

Yesterday, the Dawgs took game one by a score of 4-0. Henry Allen exited in the middle of the game with an apparent knee injury. Ryan Black came into the game and provided offensive life for the Bulldogs. He recorded three RBI's, including a 2-RBI single to right with the bases loaded in the 8th.

Michael O'Shaughnessy crushed a solo homer to right, which extended the total team homers to 125. A good crowd yesterday, and when O'Shaughnessy teed it off, Foley Field erupted.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs infielder Michael O'Shaughnessy (4) rounds second base after a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Joey Volchko struggled with his command early in the game, but eventually settled in and pitched 6 scoreless innings. Matt Scott would enter the game in the 7th and pitch 3 great innings. A great bounce-back game for Scott, and hopefully it will give him momentum heading into the end of the regular season.

Missouri left a grand total of 9 runners on base during game one. In the first two innings, the Tigers left 4 runners on. Both innings, they started with a runner on first and second with nobody out, but couldn't drive anyone home.

Kenny Ishikawa has been hot at the dish recently. He started the party by roping a triple over the right fielder's head. Any doubt about Ishikawa's right foot was cleared up as he raced around the bags flawlessly.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs outfielder Rylan Lujo (8) throws the ball to home during the first inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Dawgs are 7-0 in game two games, but the Tigers showed that they are a gritty team that can not be ignored. Yesterday, Missouri tried to lay down 4 bunts while perfecting two attempts for infield singles. The Tigers are no strangers to small ball and are willing to do anything to get on base.

The Dawgs are holding a one-game lead over Texas A&M in the SEC. With 8 games left, if the Dawgs can hold onto their regular-season SEC triumph, it will be the first time they have won the SEC since 2008.

Foley Field renovations include a new AstroTurf field. Georgia opens its home season on Thursday Feb. 20, 2025. | Marc Weiszer/Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs:

Starting lineup for the Missouri Tigers:

*Editor Note: We will update starting lineups and projected starting pitchers when the information is released.*