Live Updates - The University of Georgia VS The University of Missouri, Game One

Follow along for live updates of the University of Georgia vs the University of Missouri. This is game one of three between the Dawgs and the Tigers. The Dawgs are looking to stay hot and control the SEC.

The Dawgs are coming off an impressive midweek win against the Troy Trojans. The Dawgs beat the Trojans 11-1 in just seven innings. The Dawgs are 35-11 and have an SEC record of 15-6. The visiting tigers are 21-23 with an SEC record of 4-17.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Georgia second baseman Ryan Black (2) dives for a ball hit up the middle during the game with Oklahoma in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Dawgs' matchup against Troy, the Dawgs' offense came to life. Daniel Jackson hit two homers, a two-run homer and a three-run homer. Kenny Ishikawa recorded his first homer as a Georgia Bulldog. The momentum all started from Rylan Lujo's triple towards the beginning of the game.

Jordan Stephens pitched four flawless innings, including four strikeouts. His ERA dropped by nearly three. A great bounce back for the righty as we are nearing the end of the regular season. The defense of Georgia has been a shining party as they have backed up the pitchers by recording impressive outs.

Missouri is coming into Athens with nothing to lose and will be a scrappy team. They haven't performed the greatest in the SEC, but this conference is the toughest in the nation. The tigers are coming off an impressive upset win. They beat #24 Arkansas 6-1 in their series finale. Proving that there is no game to sleep through in the SEC.

Apr 18, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) rounds third base after a solo home run and slaps hands with third base coach Brock Bennett during the first inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Baum-Walker Stadium. Georgia won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Dawgs will have to keep playing the way they have throughout the season to earn this series win. Which is, scoring runs with runners in scoring position, having long outings by starting pitchers, and the defense has to be on their toes to keep recording incredible put-outs.

Starting lineup for the Georgia Bulldogs: starting on the mound, RHP Joey Volchko. 2b Tre Phelps, c Daniel Jackson, cf Rylan Lujo, dh Jordy Oriach, rf Kenny Ishikawa, lf Henry Allen, 1b Brennan Hudson, 3b Michael O'Shaughnessy, and ss Kolby Branch.

Starting lineup for the Missouri Tigers: starting on the mound, RHP Josh McDevitt. 1b Jase Woita, ss Kam Durnin, 2b Blaize Ward, c Mateo Serna, cf Kaden Peer, lf Donovan Jordan, dh Cameron Benson, 3b Eric Maisonet, and rf Pierre Seals.