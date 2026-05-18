Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Wes Johnson Named SEC's Baseball Coach of the Year

The head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs' baseball program has just been listed as the SEC's coach of the year.

Georgia Bulldogs baseball head coach Wes Johnson is in just his third season with the program, but has already racked up some major accolades. The Dawgs' head coach added another accomplishment to his earlier this week, as he was recently named the SEC's coach of the year.

Johnson joined the Bulldogs program ahead of the 2024 season, and promptly turned the team around, including this year's 2026 season, which has already been a massive success. The Bulldogs were crowned regular season champions of the conference and have an excellent chance at earning a trip to Omaha.

Wes Johnson and the Bulldogs Looking to Continue Winning Ways

Georgia coach Wes Johnson meets with Kentucky coach Nick Mingione before the start of a NCAA baseball game on March 14, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Baseball America, the Bulldogs are projected to be the 3rd overall seed in the field of 64. In the outlet's projections, the Bulldogs would host Boston College, UCF and UConn in the regional round of postseason play. That also means Georgia would host the Super Regional round if they were to advance.

The Bulldogs have also made school history this season, earning their 22nd conference win earlier this week thanks to their 2-1 victory over the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers were ranked inside the top 10 at the time of the Dawgs victory.

As the former LSU Tigers pitching coach, many expected the Dawgs bullpen to be the strength of the program under Johnson. However, it has been an extremely impressive cast of hitters that has supplemented the Bulldogs throughout the season.

If the 2026 season, and Johnson award are any indication of the future, the Bulldogs baseball program will be in excellent hands for the coming years, and will consistently be one of the most exciting teams in the SEC.

Georgia will first play in the SEC tournament this coming week. With the Bulldogs being the top seed in the tournament, they receive a bye for the first two rounds. The winner of Ole Miss vs Missouri will move on to play Mississippi State and then the winner of that game will move on to play Georgia in the quarterfinals.