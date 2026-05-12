Georgia Bulldogs Land National Seed in Latest College Baseball Field of 64 Projections

The Georgia Bulldogs are on track to lock down a national seed in postseason play.

The Georgia Bulldogs earned their 41st win of the season this past weekend against the LSU Tigers and clinched the title of SEC regular season champions as well. The first time they have earned that title since 2008. Georgia will conclude its regular season against the Auburn Tigers this coming weekend.

Georgia is also in a position to host the regional round of postseason play, which would be the third year in a row the Bulldogs have accomplished that under Wes Johnson. Not only that, but they are currently being projected as a national seed.

Georgia Baseball Projected to Land a National Seed in Field of 64

Georgia baseball heads to Texas for an SEC road series. | Brooks Austin

According to Baseball America, Georgia is projected to be the fourth overall seed in postseason play and host its own regional. The other teams included in the region are Virginia, Texas State and Fairleigh Dickinson.

In Coach Johnson's first season, the Bulldogs made it to the Super Regional round, but were eliminated by NC State. The following season, Georgia failed to make it out of the regional round. The program has not made it to the College World Series in Omaha since 2008.

Georgia has been powered by its offense this season, similar to the previous two seasons under Coach Johnson. The Bulldogs rank fourth in the country for batting average, fourth in hits, first in home runs and third in on-base percentage.

Caoch Johnson took the stance of building Georgia's roster from the transfer portal this past offseason. The Bulldogs do have several players from last year's team who have been massive contributors on this year's team, like Kolby Branch, Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps, but they also hit on a lot of other players from the portal and it has led to a lot of success.

It would appear that Georgia has locked up good standing ahead of postseason play, but they have an opportunity to beef up their resume even more with a series against Auburn this weekend. The Tigers came in at No. 5 in the latest college baseball rankings and rank fifth in the SEC baseball standings.

The series won't affect Georgia's standing in the conference, as they already clinched the top spot. They will also have the opportunity to improve their resume during the SEC tournament, which will take place next week.

The college baseball postseason will start up at the end of the month.