Georgia vs Binghamton Final Score: Bulldogs Cruise to a Dominant Win
Dan Jackson and Tre Phelps homered twice as the Georgia Bulldogs won game one of the Athens Regional 20-4.
Georgia wasted no time getting going in this one as the Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning. Slate Alford led the game off with a line drive double. Tre Phelps then crushed a two-run homer to put Georgia on the board. A walk from Ryland Zaborowski and a single from Kolby Branch set the stage for Dan Jackson. Jackson crushed his first home run of the game over the right field wall.
Binghamton answered in the top of the third with two runs, courtesy of RBI singles from Matt Bolton and Zach Rogacki.
Ryland Zaborowski walked to lead off the fourth inning, followed once again by a single from Kolby Branch. Dan Jackson stepped up to the plate and crushed his second home run of the game, giving him his sixth RBI in just two at-bats.
RBI doubles from Kolby Branch and Nolan McCarthy and a sacrifice fly from Ryan Black gave UGA a 12-2 lead at the end of the fourth inning.
Georgia added eight more runs in the later innings, headlined by Tre Phelps’ second home run of the game, a solo blast into the trees. Phelps now has 10 home runs, making him the ninth UGA player with double-digit home runs this season. Nolan McCarthy crushed a solo home run of his own in the eighth, his 11th of the season.
Leighton Finley pitched 6.2 innings of two-run, seven-strikeout baseball for UGA. Finley threw a season-high 114 pitches and had everything working in his first start of the tournament.
With this win, Georgia secured a spot in the winners' game tomorrow night. The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Duke vs Oklahoma State game that will be played later tonight.
