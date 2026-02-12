Kolby Branch, the Backbone of UGA Baseball

Kolby Branch, a senior from Lucas, Texas, is returning for his senior season. Branch was formed into a standout player after transferring his freshman year from Baylor to the University of Georgia. Branch has a fundamental glove and a hot bat. The combination of the two has given him multiple awards. During his freshman year as an All-American, he set a school record with four grand slams. In his sophomore year, he was a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award.

The senior has a career batting average of .284, providing a consistent bat for the well-known Bulldog offense. Branch has provided some monumental hits for the Bulldogs. 20 doubles, one triple and 30 home runs.

Branch is widely known as a clutch hitter, providing hits when needed, and has recorded 99 RBI’s. The shortstop is also a speedster, collecting eight stolen bags. Branch looks to add on to his lengthy record on offense this season.

GeorgiaÕs Kolby Branch (9) gets set to bat during an NCAA baseball game against UIC in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the field, he posted a 390/402 fielding record (97%), proving he is a consistent fundamental defender. Branch has been battle tested at his time at Baylor and will be tested this season at Georgia, as the Bulldogs have a tough schedule.

Branch must thank the length of practices for his defensive successes. Based on NCAA regulations, practices can last up to four hours per day. And after their fall practices, which started on Sept. 15, Branch is ready to go for another season at Georgia.

Baseball is a game of inches, and Branch somehow turns the inches into centimeters on the field. Branch is known as a fundamental player. Due to lengthy practices and repetition, he has proven it on the diamond.

A player who brings the energy every game, and adds another reason as to why fans should be fully invested in this team. The Bulldogs start the season at home against Wright State on Feb. 13.