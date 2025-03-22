Georgia vs Florida, Game Two - Bulldogs Looking to Take Series Win
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators in game one of the three-game series Friday night. They look to take the series win on Saturday in Game two.
The #4 Georgia Bulldogs are on the brink of securing a series win against #13 Florida after a thrilling victory in game one. Despite facing significant adversity, Georgia powered through and emerged with an 8-7 win, setting the stage for a critical game two.
Handling adversity yet again
The Dawgs’ resilience was on full display in game one, where they fought back after falling behind. It was Ryland Zaborowski who stepped up in a major way, delivering a clutch, two-run home run in the top of the 9th inning to give Georgia the lead. Zaborowski’s big hit proved to be the difference, as the Dawgs held on to secure the hard-fought win.
Who gets the ball in game two tomorrow
With momentum on their side, Georgia looks to continue their offensive surge in game two. The Dawgs will rely on their hot bats to keep Florida on its heels, hoping to put together another strong performance at the plate. On the mound, Brian Curley is set to get the start for Georgia, looking to provide a solid outing and help his team close out the series.
How to watch
Game two will be a crucial matchup, and fans won’t want to miss the action. You can catch the game at 12:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network, where the Bulldogs will aim to finish off the Gators and claim the series victory.
