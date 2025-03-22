Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Florida, Game Two - Bulldogs Looking to Take Series Win

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators in game one of the three game series Friday night. They look to take the series win Saturday in Game two.

Gage Fulford

Zabarowski Runs the bases after a game winning HR vs Florida
Zabarowski Runs the bases after a game winning HR vs Florida / UGAA

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators in game one of the three-game series Friday night. They look to take the series win on Saturday in Game two.

The #4 Georgia Bulldogs are on the brink of securing a series win against #13 Florida after a thrilling victory in game one. Despite facing significant adversity, Georgia powered through and emerged with an 8-7 win, setting the stage for a critical game two.

Handling adversity yet again 

The Dawgs’ resilience was on full display in game one, where they fought back after falling behind. It was Ryland Zaborowski who stepped up in a major way, delivering a clutch, two-run home run in the top of the 9th inning to give Georgia the lead. Zaborowski’s big hit proved to be the difference, as the Dawgs held on to secure the hard-fought win.

Who gets the ball in game two tomorrow 

With momentum on their side, Georgia looks to continue their offensive surge in game two. The Dawgs will rely on their hot bats to keep Florida on its heels, hoping to put together another strong performance at the plate. On the mound, Brian Curley is set to get the start for Georgia, looking to provide a solid outing and help his team close out the series.

How to watch

Game two will be a crucial matchup, and fans won’t want to miss the action. You can catch the game at 12:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network, where the Bulldogs will aim to finish off the Gators and claim the series victory.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Baseball