Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring a Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff member ahead of the 2025 season.
Over the past few years, the Philadelphia Eagles have become synonymous with the Georgia Bulldogs, as they have drafted and signed many former Bulldogs to their roster and relied on those same players in their multiple Super Bowl appearances.
The Eagles are seemingly continuing that trend this offseason. This time in their coaching hires as they are expected to sign Montgomery "Gummy" VanGorder. VanGorder is a State of Georgia native and has served as the Bulldogs' quarterbacks coach since the 2019 season. He has played a major role in the development of Bulldog quarterbacks such as Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck, and many others.
Before his time as a coach, VanGorder played quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Youngstown State, where he threw for 14 touchdowns during his 2018 season with the Penguins.
With VanGorder off to the NFL, the Bulldogs will look to fill their coaching vacancy elsewhere. Doing so in a quick fashion will be crucial, as the Dawgs are currently in the midst of the spring practice for the 2025 season and are heavily persuing big-name quarterback prospects for their 2026 recruiting class.
