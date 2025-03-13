Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
A first look at the cover for the new college football video game has been revealed.
While fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved college football teams, they will not have to wait as long for the return of the next college football video game. As the offseason continues, anticipation for EA Sports next college football video game rises.
With anticipation growing, fans were treated to their first major reveal on social media as a photo of this year's "deluxe edition" cover was revealed. The image includes notable college football figures such as Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and others.
But there is one figure in particular who may catch the attention of Georgia fans. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart can be seen on the bottom left of the first row smiling and wearing Georgia gear.
Smart, nor any college football head coach was not officially featured in last year's game. However, the inclusion of the Bulldogs' head coach on this year's cover could hint this year may be a different story.
