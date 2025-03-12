2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
2026 quarterback prospect Bowe Bentley has locked in an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs along with other schools.
Prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle are starting to lock down their official visits for the upcoming spring and summer, and the Georgia Bulldogs are already expected to host a multitude of high-end prospects. They can add another name to that list, as quarterback Bowe Bentley has announced he will be taking an official to Athens this March.
According to 247, Bentley is a 4-star quarterback prospect from Celina, Texas, and stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. The quarterback has received offers from notable programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.
As of now, Bentley has scheduled five visits in March, including his trip to Athens, which will take place on the 20th. He will also travel to Ohio State, LSU, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.
Bentley received an offer from the University of Georgia in late February and has been touted for his impressive arm talent. During his junior season in 2024, Bentley led Celina High School to a 16-0 record and a Texas state title while also competing in both soccer and lacrosse. The multi-sport athlete's footwork and athleticism shows in all facets of his game.
The Bulldogs will continue to rigorously recruit Bentley throughout his high school recruitment. As of now, the highly talented quarterback prospect has not announced a date for his commitment.
