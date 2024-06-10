Georgia vs NC State LIVE Updates - Score From Game Three of Super Regional
The final Super Regional matchup is set to start Monday night at 7:06 PM EST between the No. 7 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 10 ranked NC State Wolfpack.
These two teams have traded a pair of wins over the first two games. NC State won the first contest 18 to 1, and Georgia won the second game 11 to 2. We haven't exaclty gotten a close baseball game between either of these teams, but Monday night will likely produce as much as it's the final game of the series, winner take all.
Georgia vs NC State LIVE Updates:
First Inning:
Top - Zach Harris is expected to get the start for Georgia.
Bottom - Logan Whitaker is expected to get the start for NC State.
Teams that have made the College World Series
- North Carolina
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
- Florida State
- Virginia
- Winner of Game 3: Georgia vs NC State
This article will be updated throughout Monday night's contest between Georgia and NC State.
How to Watch: ESPN
Start time: 7:06 EST
Where: Foley Field
