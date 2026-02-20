Georgia vs Samford - Bulldogs Set to Play Second Series of the Season

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play their second series of the season against Samford this weekend.

The Diamond Dawgs got their season rolling last weekend as they opened the season against Wright State at home. The Bulldogs took the first two games of the series, but Wright State managed to swipe the third game to avoid a sweep. It should be noted that Wright State has made the NCAA tournament last season and have made it four of the last five years.

This weekend, the Bulldogs are taking on Samford for another three game series. The Bulldogs had to play a double-header last weekend against Wright State due to weather, but it looks like they won't have to do that this weekend against Samford.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a mid-week win over USC Upstate. The Bulldogs won by a final score of 12-6 as the bats came alive for Wes Johnson and his team. Unfortunately, two-way player Kenny Ishikawa was hit by a pitch during the game and suffered a hairline fracture in his foot. We will not be playing this weekend and his status is considered week-to-week. Coach Johnson said they are hopeful to get Ishikawa back in time for SEC play.

Kenny Ishikawa Expected to Miss Some Time With Georgia Bulldogs

Conor Dillon/UGAAA

That means the Bulldogs are going to see some changes in their starting rotation this weekend.

On Friday, Joey Volchko will be getting the start and will likely be followed by Caden Aoki. On Saturday, instead of Ishikawa, Matt Scott will be getting the nod. On Sunday, Dylan Vigue is expected be the starter.

Volchko and Aoki were very impressive as a duo last weekend. Volchko racked up five strikeouts, allowed just two hits and one earned run. He also only surrendered one walk. Aoki then came in to relieve Volchko and in three innings, he fanned eight batters and allowed just two hits with no walks.

If those two can remain consistent as the openers for the weekend, Georgia is likely going to have a good chance to start every series with a win.

Offensively speaking for Georgia, Daniel Jackson has been the hot bat to start the season. He had two home runs during the opening series against Wright State and then added another one to the count against USC Upstate during the middle of the week. Jackson is now batting .313, has six RBI and five hits on the season.

Friday's game is set for 3 PM, followed by a 2 PM start on Saturday and then a 1 PM start time for Sunday. All games this weekend will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.