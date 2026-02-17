UGA V.S. WSU Series Recap

The University of Georgia opened up its season by facing off against Wright State University. The slate was scheduled for a game on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. However, due to the weather, they had to reschedule Sunday's game as a doubleheader on Saturday. The Dawgs would end up taking 2 out of 3 games of the series. Their loss came from the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

On Friday, the Dawgs won 13-1 in seven innings. They showcased their true possibilities on offense and defense. Joey Volchko, a transfer from Stanford University, started on the mound and showed he will be an instant impact player. Volchko pitched 4 innings and only allowed 1 run. He faced 16 batters and struck out 5 batters. Volchko displayed his talent for the fastball, which would whip right by batters.

Foley Field renovations include a new AstroTurf field. Georgia opens its home season on Thursday Feb. 20, 2025. | Marc Weiszer/Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caden Aoki followed up after Volchko with wicked curveballs and off-speed pitches that threw the Raiders off. Aoki only pitched 3 innings and struck out 8 out of 9 batters. The combo of Volchko and Aoki will be a force to be reckoned with this season. UGA also showed amazing offense as Daniel Jackson hit a home run and recorded 4 RBI’s. Four UGA players recorded at least 2 RBI’s, which overpowered WSU’s pitching and defense.

Game two was about the same as game one. UGA outperformed WSU and won by a score of 9-0, but this time it took all 9 innings. Kenny Ishikawa, a transfer from Seattle University, started on the bump. An electric two-way player who can shut people out on the mound and hit home runs at the plate. Ishikawa pitched 4.1 innings and struck out 8 batters. On offense, the Dawgs recorded 4 home runs by 4 different batters (Hudson, Jackson, Phelps, and Lujo).

Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (1) takes the field during a NCAA Regionals game against Binghamton in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 30, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game three (game two of the doubleheader), the Dawgs witnessed their first loss of the season, losing 6-3. It is very hard to win both games of a doubleheader. It takes extreme determination and focus to pull it off. WSU used a great rotation and would change pitchers whenever UGA had any sense of momentum. WSU used 4 different pitchers for the duration of the game. With two runners on base, Tre Phelps hit a ball that was a foot away from being a game-tying home run. Instead, the ball was caught, and the Raiders were able to turn two, which ended the game.

Even though the Dawgs lost a game at home, they were able to move up the rankings. Before this series, they were ranked #15 in the country; now they are ranked #14. The Dawgs will face USC Upstate on Wednesday and then will have a three game series with Sanford on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All games will be at home, and the Dawgs will not leave Foley Field until March 3rd.

Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) watches his home run fly through the air during a NCAA baseball game against Arkansas in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images