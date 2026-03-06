Live Updates - Georgia Baseball Vs Queens, Game One

Follow along as the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Queens Royals. This is the first game out of a four-game series. First pitch is expected to be at 3:00 p.m. A perfect day for baseball as temps will reach 79 degrees.

The University of Georgia is coming off a tough loss against Western Carolina. A back-and-forth game that did not end the Bulldogs' way. The Bulldogs now have three losses this season (Wright State, Troy, and Western Carolina). Two out of the three losses came from mid-week games.

The Dawgs will look to bounce back and perform to the best of their abilities this weekend. In order for that to happen, the Dawgs need to return to how they've been playing the whole season. Which is jumping out to a hot start offensively, and gives the pitchers some relief.

Tre Phelps' hitting streak, unfortunately, came to an end against Western Carolina. Phelps had three at-bats; he got hit by a pitch twice and walked once. An unlucky outing for Phelps as he did not see a lot of opportunities to put the ball in play.

There is nothing to freak out about this season so far. It's baseball, and you can lose any game quickly. During their matchup against Western Carolina, the Dawgs were up 8-6 going into the ninth inning. Western Carolina proceeded to load the bases, and one swing of the bat changed the whole game. As they were able to hit a grand slam, which put them up 10-8. It will be interesting to see how the Dawgs will bounce back during their series against Queens. Needless to say, the offense has been hot for the Dawgs, and hopefully, the offense can help the pitching staff and defense out.

Expect the Dawgs to come out swinging today, and extra motivated to prove to the country that they are a top 10 team in the country. The Dawgs will look to address their minor issues as SEC play starts in a week, when they play Tennessee.

