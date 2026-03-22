Georgia vs Texas A&M - Bulldogs Going for the Sweep vs the Aggies, How to Watch

Everything you need to know about the final game of the series between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies.

This weekend's conference series has gone a whole lot different for Georgia than last weekend's did. The Bulldogs dropped the first game against Tennessee, won the second and then had to come back in dramatic fashion to steal the third game away from the Volunteers. This weekend's series against Texas A&M has been much easier sailing.

The Bulldogs have already clinched the series after winning both games on Firday and Saturday. Both games were also the same story. Georgia got the long ball going like they always do, A&M's pitching couldn't hold up and the Aggies' offense could not keep up with Georgia's.

Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Sweep Texas A&M

Byard pitches in relief for Georgia Baseball against Texas A&M in their SEC weekend series (UGAA) | UGAA

On Saturday, the Bulldogs blasted five solo home runs, Daniel Jackson and Tre Phelps even hit back-to-back home runs. It was a tough performance to watch if you're an Aggie fan, but an easy one to watch if you're a Georgia fan.

Now both teams come into Sunday's game with different mindsets. Georgia is trying to sweep Texas A&m, and earn a dominant conference series win on the road. Texas A&M is trying to salvage whatever they can in game three to avoid the sweep and make sure this isn't just a huge blemish on their record down the road.

Georgia has not yet announced who the starter on Sunday will be. Last Sunday, it was Kenny Ishikawa, as he made his return back from his foot injury. He was sidelined for a few weeks after being hit in the ankle by a pitch. His return didn't go as planned as he didn't even last three innings before head coach Wes Johnson had to pull, but with the series in hand already, perhaps they le thim get another crack at it.

As far was watching the game on Sunday, here is everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs Texas A&M.

How to Watch Georgia vs Texas A&M

Time: 4 PM ET

Location: Blue Bell Park (College Station, TX)

Network: SEC Network

Radio: Georgiadogs.com

The Bulldogs have a midweek scheduled against Kennesaw State following Sunday's game for Tuesday. Georgia will then play host to South Carolina next weekend in Athens. The Gamecocks recenty just fired their head coach Paul Mainieri after a rough start to the season.