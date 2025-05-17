Georgia vs Texas A&M Final Score: Georgia Takes The Series
Georgia defeated Texas A&M 7-5 on Saturday to take the series in the regular season finale.
In a game where neither team scored until the fifth inning, Leighton Finley pitched admirably for the Bulldogs. Finley pitched six innings of two-run, seven-strikeout ball.
With the game still tied at zero and one out in the bottom of the fifth, this game turned into a slugfest. A pitch hit Henry Hunter, setting the stage for Slate Alford, who crushed a two-run home run to center in the next at-bat, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Texas A&M wasted no time responding in the top of the sixth when Bear Harrison launched a two-run home run to center to tie the game.
Ryland Zaborowski singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth before Henry Hunter crushed a two-run homer to the bleachers in right to give UGA the lead right back. This lead would not hold for very long as Ben Royo and Terrence Kiel crushed back-to-back homers to lead off the seventh, tying the game 4-4.
Kolby Branch singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and Nolan McCarthy drew a walk. Ryan Black then lined an RBI single, scoring Branch from second and giving Georgia the lead back. Ryland Zaborowski singled with the bases loaded later in the inning, scoring two more runs and giving UGA a 7-4 lead. Zaborowski had two huge hits in his return to action from injury.
Zach Harris came in to pitch and closed the game in the ninth, giving Georgia its 18th conference win. With a 42-14 overall record and an 18-12 record in conference, UGA is in a great position to get a top 8 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Georgia will play its first SEC tournament game on either Wednesday or Thursday depending on the results of the remaining conference games today.
