ESPN Data Suggests Georgia Football Was Lucky During 2024 College Football Season
According to ESPN data, the Georgia Bulldogs were one of the luckier teams in college football during the 2024 season.
The 2024 college football season has been finished for a substantial amount of time, and teams have already turned their attention to the upcoming 2025 schedule. But while 2024's has already been written, experts and analysts are continuing to deep dive into last year's statistics to better understand the sport and help make predictions for the upcoming season.
One of the experts doing so is ESPN's Bill Connely, who analyzed some key stats from last season to determine which teams were and were not "lucky" in 2024. Some of the metrics Connely used to support this study were turnovers, close-game win percentage, and injuries.
According to ESPN's expected turnover margin, the Bulldogs were expected to have a turnover margin last season of -6.9. However, the Dawgs boasted a margin of just -1, nearly six turnovers less than expected. In addition to this, the Bulldogs were 3-1 in one-score games this season, which was one game better than their expected metrics were.
One area where the Bulldogs were not lucky, however, was injuries. The Bulldogs had a plethora of untimely injuries this season that negatively affected their overall record. Most notable of these was quarterback Carson Beck's injury. Beck suffered a torn ligament in his throwing arm during the first half of the SEC Championship game and would miss the remainder of the season.
Despite these injuries, Connely mentioned how impressive Georgia's 2024 outcome was simply due to the many obstacles they were forced to overcome.
"The fact that Georgia won the SEC and reached the CFP despite a pretty terrible injury ratio speaks volumes about the depth Kirby Smart has built in Athens." Wrote Connely. "Of course, the Dawgs also enjoyed solid turnovers luck."
Bulldog fans may not agree with the sentiment that Georgia was lucky in 2024. But statistical data and metrics to come to conclusions such as these is always a fascinating conversation starter for sports fans.
The Bulldogs will hope to have even better "luck" in their 2025 season as they look to reclaim their spot as national champions of college football.
