Jared Curtis Commitment - Final Thoughts and Predictions for No.1 Quarterback
Final thoughts and predictions for the commitment decision of the nation's top quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class.
One of the biggest dominoes in the 2026 recruiting class is set to fall on Monday, as the nation's top quarterback prospect, Jared Curtis is expected to announce his commitment decision. Curtis is reportedly down to two schools, Georgia and Oregon and will be a massive addition to whichever team he chooses to join.
With such a large decision looming, here are our final thoughts and predictions for where the 2026 quarterback will decide to play.
Curtis cut his list down to just the Bulldogs and the Ducks back in February after initially trimming the list down to Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, South Carolina, Auburn, and Alabama. Since then, the prospect has remained in close contact with both the Dawgs and Ducks and took visits to each school.
Throughout his process, it has become very clear that the quarterback is a top priority for both Oregon and Georgia as both teams have made it apparent that they are willing to utilize whichever resources are necessary to earn his commitment. This has resulted in both schools remaining heavily in the mix up to this point with no clear front-runner.
Sources indicate to Bulldogs on SI that the situation is about as close to a 50/50 coin flip as possible. However, sources within the Georgia program appear to hold a bit more optimism in the final days leading up to Curtis' recruitment. However, neither team feels 100% confident.
Curtis is expected to put speculations of his recruiting process to rest and announce his official commitment decision sometime on Monday, May 5th.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
