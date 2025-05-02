Brock Bowers Is Skipping the Raiders Voluntary Offseason Program For a Unique Reason
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is not participating in his team's voluntary offseason program. But it's not for the reason you may think...
After dominating at the college football level, it did not take long for tight end Brock Bowers to become a star in the NFL. In his rookie season alone, the Las Vegas Raider made league history and emerged as one of the Raiders' biggest offensive weapons.
With the new stardom, comes the fear that players may begin to become "divas" or headaches for an organization. This made the initial news that the tight end would not be participating in the team's voluntary offseason program somewhat alarming. However, as more details emerge, Bowers' reasoning for skipping the program is extremely unique.
Despite being a first-round pick in the NFL Draft and having a deal worth millions of dollars, Bowers is still pursuing a financial degree from The University of Georgia. The school where he played college football for three seasons and became the sport's only two-time Mackey Award winner. Given that Athens, Georgia is a few hundred miles away from Las Vegas, it makes sense that the star tight end will nto be in attendance for the Raiders' offseason program.
Examples such as this one do a masterful job of not only representing Bowers' insane work ethic. But also, perfectly illustrates the unique characteristics that Brock Bowers possesses. Characteristics that will likely lead to a long and prosperous career in the NFL. Or the financial world...
