Georgia vs Texas A&M Final Score: Georgia Takes The Series Opener
The Georgia offense shined as it often does at Foley Field in a 10-6 win over Texas A&M on Thursday.
Texas A&M came out swinging in this one as Caden Sorrell crushed a three-run homer in the top of the first to give the Aggies an early lead. Georgia wasted little time responding as Robbie Burnett crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.
After a solo home run from Nolan McCarthy in the bottom of the second, the Bulldogs were within one run heading into the third. Slate Alford and Tre Phelps hit back-to-back singles with one out, setting the stage for Robbie Burnett. Burnett lined a game-tying RBI double off the left field wall. Kolby Branch doubled down the left field line in the next at-bat, scoring two runs and giving Georgia its first lead of the game.
Georgia added four more runs in the inning with an RBI single from Ryan Black and a monster three-run homer from Daniel Jackson. Jackson’s homer capped a seven-run third inning for the Bulldogs.
Robbie Burnett drove in his third run of the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to right. Texas A&M responded with a run in the top of the seventh, making the score 10-6 and keeping the Aggies in the game.
Zach Harris came in to pitch with one out and two runners on in the top of the eighth for UGA. Harris struck out the first two batters he faced swinging to preserve the UGA lead in the biggest moment of the game.
Harris struck out the side in the ninth inning to close the game and give UGA its 17th conference win. Georgia ace Brian Curley will take the mound tomorrow in game two as the Bulldogs look to clinch the series and likely a national seed.
