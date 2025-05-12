Former Georgia Bulldog Carson Beck Listed as Top 10 Quarterback in College Football
According to a major college football outlet, a former Georgia quarterback is listed as one of the top 10 in the sport.
It's no secret that in the sport of football, the quarterback is one of the most important positions on the field. Countless times, the decision-making and athletic abilities of the team's passer have been the deciding factor in whether a team wins a game. This is why many teams with highly rated quarterbacks seem to succeed at a higher rate than those without them.
According to 247Sports' Brad Crawford, the Miami Hurricanes currently have one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the sport as former Georgia Bulldog, Carson Beck landed at number eight on Crawford's list of top 50 quarterbacks for the 2025 college football season.
"There might not be a player in college football with more to prove next season than Carson Beck, who left Georgia for Miami instead of entering the 2025 NFL Draft." Wrote Crawford. "Cam Ward made the same move this time last year and it resulted in Heisman finalist honors with the Hurricanes for the former Washington State star. Beck was no longer the right fit in the Bulldogs' pro-style scheme and his confidence was rattled in 2024 as a result. At Miami, he has a chance to be one of the ACC's top passers alongside Klubnik and SMU's Kevin Jennings."
In his two seasons as the Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback, Beck led the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season in 2023 and helped the Dawgs reach two consecutive trips to the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, a UCL injury during the 2024 SEC Championship cut his season short and ultimately led to his entrance into the transfer portal.
Beck and the Hurricanes will look to build upon last season in hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game. Miami has not reached a conference championship game since the 2017 season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily