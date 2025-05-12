Kirby Smart Teams Up With Atlanta Braves for Hilarious Social Media Advertisement
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has teamed up with the Atlanta Braves social media for a hilarious social media ad.
The Atlanta Braves are one of the most recognizable organizations in baseball and have been a massive part of the MLB's history for decades. Along with a litany of key baseball figures and important games, the franchise is home to one of the more popular venues in baseball, Truist Park which is located in a massive shopping center, known as "The Battery".
The Battery is home to numerous unique restaurants and has many popular amenities. One figure who seems to be extremely fond of the location in particular is Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.
In a social media video posted by the Atlanta Braves, Smart appears to deliver one of his iconic pregame speeches to the Braves mascot, "Blooper". The speech is reminiscent of a clip that went viral a handful of years ago, where Smart declares to Bulldog players that he wants them to "eat".
In the original video, "eat" was likely synonymous with the term "winning" or "succeeding". However, this video appears to take Smart's words a bit more literally.
Smart has been extremely public in his support of the baseball organization and has been seen viewing a game at The Battery a handful of times with his family. The support from one of the most prominent figures in the state will almost undoubtedly increase the buzz around all the amenities The Battery has to offer.
Smart and the Bulldogs will continue their offseason preparations as they look to return to the College Football Playoff this season and win their third national championship in five seasons. The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season in Athens on August 30th against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
